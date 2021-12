Twelve police officers were injured during disorder at Leicester’s Europa League match with Legia Warsaw.Leicestershire Police said seven people were arrested following the match at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.Two officers were taken to hospital, one with a broken wrist and the other with concussion, after police responded to disorder which broke out within the away fans’ section during the second half, the force said.A number of flares were set off and some fans attempted to breach the segregated line, assaulting officers in the process.Leicester won the match 3-1, which sent them to the top of their Europa...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO