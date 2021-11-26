ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Seth Meyers Reveals His Wife Welcomed a Baby Daughter 10 Weeks Ago

By Ree Hines
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night,” the host revealed that he and his wife recently welcomed a new addition to the family — a baby girl!. Meyers, who invited his family to the set of his show in honor of Thanksgiving, surprised viewers with the happy news....

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome New Baby, Reveal First Photos and Name

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially a family of six! The couple welcomed their fourth child, daughter Lillie Carolina, on Monday, Nov. 15 in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple announced the birth of their "miracle," who joins big sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months, Wednesday evening alongside a few adorable first-look photos of their newborn.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
allkpop.com

Mighty Mouth's Shorry J & wife welcome baby girl

Mighty Mouth's Shorry J and his wife have welcomed a baby girl. On November 20, Shorry J surprised fans after posting a photo of a baby's feet on Instagram. Along with the photo, he shared,. "Hello, this is Shorry. This is kind of sudden and surprising, but I've become a...
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett And Wife Welcome Fourth Baby Girl

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their fourth girl into the world on November 15, 2021, and Thomas posted a picture to Twitter of the happy couple along with baby Lilie Caroline Adkins. Rhett said in a tweet, Lillie Carolina Akins was born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Joyfully Junior: Mike Epps Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Kyra After Fathering Five Daughters!

Mike Epps is feeling extra grateful this Thanksgiving. He just posted a photo of his newborn son Mike Jr. who he and wife Kyra welcomed in October. The couple’s toddler daughter Indiana turned a year old in March. Mike also has four daughters from previous relationships. His eldest, Bria is 28, followed by Makayla, 21 both from previous relationships. He shares daughters Moriah, 16 and Madison, 14 with ex-wife Mechelle McCain.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Person
Seth Meyers
PWMania

Photo: WWE Superstar Welcomes Baby Daughter

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and wife Uzma welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali tweeted a photo of the baby girl, who they have named “Dua,” which means blessing in Arabic. “we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her,” Ali wrote. Ali and his wife now...
WWE
wlsam.com

Seth Meyers reveals he’s now a father of three

The late-night host has welcomed his third child, a daughter, with his wife Alexi Ashe. But the best part is that he managed to keep it a secret for the past two months, Meyers revealed on Thursday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that he and his wife welcomed their newborn daughter, Adelaide, in September.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Thanksgiving
nbcboston.com

Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Photo of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old. And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday.
CELEBRITIES
nbcboston.com

James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Baby No. 6

The Van Der Beek family is feeling extra thankful this Thanksgiving week. On Monday, Nov. 22, James Van Der Beek, 44, confirmed on Instagram that his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, 39, welcomed a baby boy named Jeremiah, who is already nicknamed Remi. "After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

#RHOPReunion: Wendy Sends ‘Tummy Tuck’ Turmoil To Gizelle, Claims Housewife Shaded Her While Her Daughter Was In ICU

During Sunday’s The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Dr. Wendy Osefo confronted her former friend Gizelle Bryant for bringing up a super messy rumor about her husband. If you’ve been watching season six then you KNOW that Wendy was pissed when Ashley Darby alerted her that Gizelle was repeating a rumor that Wendy’s hubby Eddie cheated and “fathered a side baby.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy