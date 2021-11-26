ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Telecast Tops 25 Million Viewers, But Dips From 2020

By Cynthia Littleton
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC grabbed more than 25 million viewers on Thursday with its telecast of the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The three-hour special that aired 9 a.m.-noon in all time zones and the 2 p.m.-5 p.m. repeat brought in a total of 25.4 million viewers and an impressive 6.4 rating in adults...

