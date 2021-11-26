ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's America's Back is annoying, but also insulting

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden phoned in to NBC's coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to declare ?America is back.? Biden's confidence belies his tumbling popularity ratings and the US? economic woes. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden phoned in to NBC's Al Roker during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

MSNBC

The election debate Trump doesn't realize he's already lost

Spend enough time online and you'll inevitably see people challenging well-known rivals to grand debates. Most of the time, these folks believe something foolish, which does nothing to discourage them from daring high-profile foes to match wits in some public forum. When their challenges go ignored, and their would-be adversaries...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden voters owe the country an apology

President Joe Biden’s African travel ban went into effect Monday. Biden's actions here directly contradict what he said when former President Donald Trump instituted similar travel bans to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In fact, they lay bare an underlying insincerity about Biden's entire handling of the pandemic. When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Michelle Obama Ranks Second as Democrats’ Favorite 2024 Presidential Bet Despite Ex-FLOTUS Saying She’ll Never Run For Office

A Hill-HarrisX poll recently named some of their presidential bets in the 2024 election if Joe Biden won't run for POTUS again. According to reports, the group's presidential bets include Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Michael Bloomberg. Out of the five, the incumbent Vice President has the most support. Lagging closely behind her is ex-FLOTUS, Obama.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How Biden and Trump actually compare on coronavirus deaths

The United States passed yet another grim coronavirus milestone n November: We have now seen more deaths from the virus in 2021 than we did in all of 2020 — despite the advent of vaccines. Naturally, this has led to plenty of partisan politicking, with conservatives and Republicans using it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Trump’s Capacity to Steal the 2024 Election Is Only Growing

Ahead of his likely reelection run in 2024, Donald Trump is building an infrastructure for insurrection. The “fraud” cries on social media, the desperate begging of administrators to “find” votes for him, the blustery calls for his supporters to “fight” for him—all that may be so last year. Now, he and his allies are trying to lay the foundation to allow him to undermine democracy without resorting to such overt measures.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
