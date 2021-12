Here are some notable stats from UCLA's 42-14 blowout of Cal as well as postgame quotes from head coach Chip Kelly and a few players. -- Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson became the 6th Bruin to achieve over 3,000 yards of total offense in a season after recording 266 yards (164 passing, 102 rushing) in the 42-14 win over Cal. His 3,018 total yards this season moved him into 10th all-time, surpassing himself with 2,899 total yards in 2019.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO