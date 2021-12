The Players Championship Finals 2021 is on the calendar from 26 to 28 November. In this article you will find the highest match averages in the history of this tournament. Phil Taylor has the highest average at this tournament to his name. During the Players Championship Finals in 2013, The Power threw an average of 111.58 in his quarterfinal match against Raymond van Barneveld. Taylor won that match 9-2. With averages of 108.63 and 108.49, the 16-time world champion is also ninth and tenth in the top 10.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO