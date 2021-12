The Dallas Cowboys needed a difference-maker on defense entering the 2021 NFL Draft, and they got that in Micah Parsons. He’s proven that he’s more than just an off-the-ball linebacker. Not only is he making plays sideline to sideline on the second level, but he’s already looking like a seasoned pro rushing the passer. Due to defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory suffering injuries, Parsons has been asked to put his hand in the dirt, and it’s resulted in six sacks in his first nine career games.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO