Behind Viral Videos

These TikTok users shared their Thanksgiving cooking fails and the result will make you laugh out loud

By Daisy Maldonado
 4 days ago
Thanksgiving cooking fails ((TikTok/@laaaym))

Without fail, one thing we can count on year after year is that Thanksgiving day will be full of cooking fails across various households.

Whether it is first-time turkey makers or veterans themselves who make the slip-ups, it happens to basically everyone at least one point in their life. Admittedly, these kinds of fails might be a bit of a reoccurring incident for some more than others.

In the past, however, these fails were merely shared as an anecdote over dinner or in passing to a friend; but now ladies and gentlemen, we have TikTok, meaning we get to enjoy a laugh over others’ kitchen mistakes.

And hey, we don’t judge! I mean, how could we?! If it hasn’t happened to you already, you’re more than likely to endure a brutally burnt turkey or raw pumpkin pie sometime in the future. At the end of the day, the food we serve is hardly the most important thing about the holiday but instead the memories we make alongside our beloved family and friends.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious Thanksgiving cooking fails for your amusement. Enjoy!

Banana pudding but make it...soup?

Divorce babe divorce!

BPP a.k.a Burnt Pecan Pie is on the menu

Marinating madness

Thanksgiving dinner with a little bit of ~crunch~

Does anyone need five loaves of bread?

$87 worth of oil down the drain. But it looks like there’s a happy ending after all! Alls well that ends well.

Thanksgiving turkey was not in this oven’s job description

This turkey is on fire, literally

Wine disaster

Man, these ovens really did not want to work?! Are they the hidden leaders behind the great resignment?

Butter as seasoning might have ignited a family feud

Check your labels people!

Turkey

And always remember to get your ingredients ahead of time

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

