ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Mass COVID-19 testing site now open at Spokane Fair and Expo Center

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srL5B_0d7Smppx00

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in need of a COVID-19 test can now get one at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center.

The new drive-thru mass testing site opened on Friday.

The site is operated by Discovery Health MD and offers lab-based PCR tests for anyone with symptoms or who has been exposed to COVID-19. Results are usually available within 48-72 hours.

The site is the second mass testing site in Spokane. The other is located at Spokane Falls Community College and is also operated by Discovery Health MD.

The sites were put together after the Spokane Regional Health District requested assistance from the state Department of Health because of high COVID-19 case numbers.

The new site will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Online registration for an appointment time is encouraged, but not required.

READ: COVID testing site opens at Spokane Falls Community College

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Coronavirus
Spokane, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Christmas Tree Elegance returns to downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas Tree Elegance is returning to bring holiday cheer to Spokane families this week! The annual holiday fundraising event will be held from November 30 to December 12. 15 decorated trees will be on the mezzanine at the Historic Davenport Hotel and the second-floor corridor of River Park Square.   The event was canceled last year due...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Packed In: North Idaho’s population boom puts strain on emergency medical services

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — More people are calling 911 in North Idaho, so people are waiting longer for help and agencies are struggling to keep up.  “Right now, we’re being pushed to our limits, we need to increase services. We need more,” said Bill Keeley, Chief Officer for the Kootenai County Emergency Medical Services System.  EMS agencies across Idaho are...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#Covid 19 Testing#Discovery Health Md#Pcr#Covid
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How the ‘Keep Washington Evergreen’ plan could help forests in the state

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Some Washington state leaders are working on a plan that would make sure the Evergreen State stays that way. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and Rep. Kirsten Harris-Talley met with forestry advocates, tribal leaders, and industry experts from across the state on Tuesday to introduce the Keep Washington Evergreen initiative. The goal is to conserve one million acres of working forests while also reforesting an additional one million acres. That includes burn-scarred and urban communities that don’t have a lot of tree cover. The end goal is to do all this by 2040.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Holiday lighting ceremony, parade signal sign of normalcy for people in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Excitement is an understatement.  People lined the streets of Coeur d’Alene as early as 10:30 a.m. on Friday in anticipation of the holiday parade and lighting ceremony.  The annual celebration was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it has returned.  The tradition has been going on for more than two decades and some people...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Wings of Rescue flying adoptable animals to WA, ID Saturday, including 60,000th rescue

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — If you’ve adopted a pet from a local shelter, there is a good chance your fur baby is a Wings of Rescue alumni. Wings of Rescue is an organization that saves healthy animals set to be euthanized because of shelter overcrowding. The team picks up animals and flies them to other shelters across the country where they can find a second chance.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
1K+
Followers
680
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy