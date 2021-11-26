Mass COVID-19 testing site now open at Spokane Fair and Expo Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in need of a COVID-19 test can now get one at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center.

The new drive-thru mass testing site opened on Friday.

The site is operated by Discovery Health MD and offers lab-based PCR tests for anyone with symptoms or who has been exposed to COVID-19. Results are usually available within 48-72 hours.

The site is the second mass testing site in Spokane. The other is located at Spokane Falls Community College and is also operated by Discovery Health MD.

The sites were put together after the Spokane Regional Health District requested assistance from the state Department of Health because of high COVID-19 case numbers.

The new site will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Online registration for an appointment time is encouraged, but not required.

