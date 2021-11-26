L.A. police investigatingstring of 'flash mob' thefts at high-end retailers

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The Los Angeles Police Department has undertaken two investigations into incidents involving so-called “flash mob” thefts — large groups of suspects entering retail establishments and grabbing merchandise without paying before fleeing.

Such groups are said to be often organized through social media.

The first incident occurred in the 8500 block of Beverly Boulevard at the Beverly Center mall. A second was reported at the Topanga Mall.

During the Topanga incident, a large group attempted to burglarize a Nordstrom store. According to the LAPD, a security officer was sprayed with bear spray, allegedly by one of the thieves

The LAPD said Wednesday it had received leads it was actively looking to in an effort to apprehend suspects.

Anyone with information regarding flash mob thefts of any kind is urged to contact the LAPD at (213) 486-5910. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram