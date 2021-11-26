ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado State volleyball's NCAA Tournament hopes end with MW Tournament loss to UNLV

By Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 4 days ago

The NCAA Tournament hopes of Colorado State’s volleyball team came crashing down to an abrupt end Thursday night with a loss to host UNLV in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Rebels, the No. 4 seed, rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat the top-seeded Rams 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 15-8 and advance to Friday’s championship match against No. 6 seed Boise State.

Only the champion of the MW Tournament, as an automatic qualifier, is expected to make the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament when selections are announced Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrOhF_0d7Smg8e00

CSU had a string of 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances snapped last spring after going 9-6 in a COVID-19-modified season of conference-only games.

CSU (18-10) could receive a bid to the National Invitational Volleyball Tournament, which is resuming this year after a three-year hiatus. Fort Collins-based Triple Crown Sports, which runs the NIVT, modeled it after the NIT and WNIT basketball tournaments and expects to have 32 to 40 teams participate in the single-elimination event this year. The NIVT will select its teams following the NCAA selections Sunday night.

Honors: 6 Colorado State volleyball players earn All-Mountain West awards, matching program high

UNLV (23-8) used efficient hitting – topping .400 in each of the final two sets and .304 for the match – and a 14-7 blocking advantage to beat the Rams. The Rebels run a 6-2 offense with two setters – Lauryn Burt and Arien Fafard, who had 26 assists apiece.

Senior outside hitter Mariena Hayden, the two-time Mountain West Player of the Year, led the Rebels with 28 kills and 26 digs for her eighth double-double of the season. She is just five kills away from the MW’s career record of 1,925 by Boise State’s Sierra Nobley from 2014-17.

CSU, which was playing its first game in the tournament after earning a first-round bye, hit just .213 for the match, with 54 kills and 22 errors on 150 attacks.

UNLV was playing its second five-set match in as many days, having outlasted No. 5 seed New Mexico 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 in a quarterfinal match Wednesday at Cox Pavilion, the Rebels’ home court.

Bouncing back: Colorado State volleyball caps 'road to redemption' with another Mountain West title

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8VJu_0d7Smg8e00

Kennedy Stanford, a sophomore outside hitter, had 18 kills, and middle blocker Karina Leber had 11 for the Rams. CSU played without senior libero Alexa Roumeliotis, who went into COVID-19 protocols and did not travel with the team to Las Vegas, a school spokesman said. Junior Alyssa Bert filled in and had 19 digs.

The conference tournament, bringing the league’s top six finishers to Las Vegas to compete for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, was the MW’s first since 2011.

Kelly Lyell reports on CSU, high school and other local sports and topics of interest for the Coloradoan. Contact him at kellylyell@coloradoan.com , follow him on Twitter @KellyLyell and find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KellyLyell.news . If you 're a subscriber, thank you for your support. If not, please consider purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State volleyball's NCAA Tournament hopes end with MW Tournament loss to UNLV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
College Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Fort Collins, CO
CBS News

First accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

It was an emotional day at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. An accuser testified that Jeffrey Epstein abused her when she was 14. Epstein's longtime pilot testified that he flew powerful men, including Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, on Epstein's private plane. Mola Lenghi reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s next for Trump’s privilege fight?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The losing side is likely to head straight to the Supreme Court, whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Championship#Unlv#Mw Tournament#The Ncaa Tournament#Rebels#Csu#Covid 19 Modified#Triple Crown Sports#Nivt#Nit#Boise State#Sierra Nobley
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

44
Followers
82
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy