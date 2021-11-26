ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Monday 2021 deals you don't want to miss

By Bill Shannon
(WTAJ) — Black Friday is a great day to save money while you cross names off of the holiday shopping list, but don’t fret if you miss a few — Cyber Monday is almost here.

The folks at RetailMeNot have compiled a list of retailers you might want to check out for their Cyber Monday deals, once you’re done with Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday.

Best Cyber Week Sales to Shop according to RetailMeNot’s experts:

23andMe

Like clockwork, DNA kits go on sale during Cyber weekend. In addition to the prices being some of the best we see all year, DNA kits make a fantastic gift. From Nov. 24-29, 23andMe will offer discounts on kits and subscriptions, including the Health and Ancestry kit for $99 ($79 each when you buy two).

Amazon

The moment Black Friday ends , Cyber Weekend begins on Amazon. Amazon Cyber Weekend deals run Nov. 27 (that’s Saturday, for anyone who’s lost track of time during the holiday weekend) through Nov. 29. That makes the sale three days long — a day longer than Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Learn more .

Top Deals include:

  • Up to 30% off toys and games.
  • Up to 40% off winter fashion.
  • Up to 33% off select TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG.
  • Up to 47% off Amazon devices.

Apple

When Apple has a sale, or offers anything that hints at savings, people pay attention. Starting on Black Friday (Nov. 26) and lasting through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), when you buy an eligible Apple product, you’ll get an Apple Gift Card to use for a later purchase.

These are the Apple products to buy for an Apple Gift Card:

  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE: $50 Apple Gift Card.
  • AirPods (2nd and 3rd gens), AirPods Pro or AirPods Max : Up to a $75 Apple Gift Card.
  • Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 3: $50 Apple Gift Card.
  • iPad Pro 11-inch or iPad Pro 12.9-inch: $100 Apple Gift Card.
  • MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch or Mac mini: $100 Apple Gift Card.
  • iMac 27‑inch: $200 Gift Card.
  • Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD: $50 Apple Gift Card.
  • Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless and more: Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card.
  • Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, AirTag 4 pack or Magic Keyboard: Up to a $50 Apple Gift Card.

Best Buy

If tech is on your shopping list, put Nov. 27-29 on your calendar. That’s when Best Buy will run its Cyber Monday sale. And Best Buy is also promising to extend some deals for the entire week following Cyber Monday. Get deals on computers, TVs, earbuds, smartwatches and more.

Costco

Costco is throwing its online-only Cyber Monday event on Nov. 29. Find $400 off a Dell XPS 13 OLED Touchscreen laptop, huge savings on OLED TVs and more. Scan the QR code in the ad here to shop.

HP

Laptops, tablets and PCs are an excellent Cyber weekend because pricier products generally fall into the more budget-friendly realms. HP’s Cyber weekend offers run Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. PST through Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Highlights include:

  • $150 off an HP Pavilion x360-15t Convertible laptop.
  • $100 off an HP 17 Laptop PC 17-cn0000.
  • And many, many more deals .

Jos. A. Bank

Cyber Monday has a techy reputation, but it’s a fantastic time to buy clothing. And Jos. A. Bank is offering some great Cyber Monday savings on menswear. Its Cyber Week deals run Nov. 25 to Dec. 1. Clearance items will be up to 85% off, topcoats will be up to 50% off. And on Cyber Monday, get 25% off when you spend $150+.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack’s “Rack Friday” sale continues through Cyber Monday and into Cyber Week, with deals including:

Priceline

Cyber Monday has a solid reputation for travel deals — it’s a great time to shop to fulfill your travel goals in the new year. Priceline is a major Cyber Week player every year. And, this year, it’s offering deals through Nov. 29, including:

  • Nov. 26-29: 10% off sitewide Express Deals, with new flash sales dropping every day on hotels, rental cars, flights, cruises and more.
  • Priceline VIP members will receive a mystery coupon during the event — 2,000 of those coupons will be good for 99% off Hotel Express Deals.

Ring

The home security company is keeping things simple. Deals are live now and will run straight through Nov. 29 on Ring.com and on Amazon. Many of these deals are bundled savings, so you can get a full home security system plus a video doorbell for less than the cost of buying them all individually.

Top deals include:

Sam’s Club

You’ve got 48 hours to shop Sam’s Club’s Cyber Event, which runs Nov. 29-30. Deals include savings on laptops, monitors, mattresses, clothing, gift cards, holiday gift baskets and “more offers so good we couldn’t print ’em,” according to the ad .

Target

Target’s Cyber Monday Sale kicks off Nov. 28 and lasts through Dec. 4. You can shop a variety of deals, including electronics, bedding and bath, toys and more. Some deals will only last a day or two so be sure you check them all out before they disappear.

Walmart

In its Black Friday ad , Walmart revealed the date of its Cyber Monday sale. Cyber Monday starts Nov. 28 (Sunday) at 7 p.m. ET. Expect TV deals, toy deals, home theater deals, laptop deals and (dare we hope?) a gaming console restock .

Whether it’s electronics, toys, clothing, or more, you’re sure to cross off a few more people on the shopping list this Cyber Monday.

