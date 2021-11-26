ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon-Oregon State football: Projected starting lineups, schedules and what's at stake Saturday

By Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHHNA_0d7SmX8z00

Starters

Oregon

Offense

No.;Pos.;Player;Hgt.;Wgt.;Yr.

2;WR;Devon Williams;6-5;207;So.

19;TE;Terrance Ferguson;6-6;243;Fr.

56;LT;T.J. Bass;6-5;318;Jr.

77;LG;George Moore;6-6;324;Sr.

78;C;Alex Forsyth;6-3;303;Jr.

74;RG;Steven Jones;6-5;332;So.

71;RT;Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu;6-6;315;Jr.

14;WR;Kris Hutson;5-11;168;Fr.

11;WR;Troy Franklin;6-2;169;Fr.

13;QB;Anthony Brown;6-3;226;Sr.

26;RB;Travis Dye;5-10;190;Jr.

Defense

No.;Pos.;Player;Hgt.;Wgt.;Yr.

5;LB;Kayvon Thibodeaux;6-5;258;So.

50;NT;Popo Aumavae;6-4;305;Jr.

3;DE;Brandon Dorlus;6-3;284;So.

47;LB;Mase Funa;6-3;265;So.

1;LB;Noah Sewell;6-3;251;Fr.

33;LB;Jeffrey Bassa;6-2;217;Fr.

19;DB;Jamal Hill;6-0;199;So.

2;CB;Mykael Wright;5-11;178;So.

32;S;Jordan Happle;6-0;208;Sr.

23;S;Verone McKinley III;5-11;194;So.

0;CB;DJ James;6-0;180;So.

Oregon State

Offense

No.;Pos.;Player;Hgt.;Wgt.;Yr.

8:WR;Trevon Bradford;6-0;184;Sr.

84;TE;Teagan Quitoriano;6-6;259;Jr.

67;LT;Joshua Gray;6-4;300;Fr.

70;LG;Jake Levengood;6-4;294;So.

64;C;Nathan Eldridge;6-4;297;Sr.

69;RG;Nous Keobounnam;6-2;292;Sr.

68;RT;Brandon Kipper;6-6;310;Jr.

88;TE;Luke Musgrave;6-6;252;So.

18;WR;Zeriah Beason;6-0;197;Fr.

10;QB;Chance Nolan;6-3;203;So.

4;RB;BJ Baylor;5-11;205;Jr.

Defense

No.;Pos.;Player;Hgt.;Wgt.;Yr.

96;DE;Simon Sandberg;6-3;293;Jr.

97;DT;Alexander Skelton;6-0;312;Jr.

32;DE;Keonte Schad;6-2;288;Sr.

36;LB;Omar Speights;6-1;237;So.

34;LB;Avery Roberts;6-1;234;Jr.

2;LB;Andrzej Hughes-Murray;6-2;246;Sr.

21;DB;Ron Hardage III;6-1;193;Jr.

1;CB;Rejzohn Wright;6-2;191;Jr.

3;S;Jaydon Grant;6-0;193;Jr.

28;S;Kitan Oladapo;6-1;209;So.

5;CB;Alex Austin;6-1;192;Fr.

Schedules

Oregon

Sept. 4, def. Fresno State, 31-24

Sept. 11, def. Ohio State, 35-28

Sept. 18, def. Stony Brook, 48-7

Sept. 25, def. Arizona, 41-19

Oct. 2, lost to Stanford, 31-24, OT

Oct. 15, def. California, 24-17

Oct. 23, def. UCLA, 34-31

Oct. 30, def. Colorado, 52-29

Nov. 6, def. Washington, 26-16

Nov. 13, def. Washington State, 38-24

Nov. 20, lost to Utah, 38-7

Saturday, vs. Oregon State, 12:30 p.m.

Oregon State

Sept. 4, lost to Purdue, 30-21

Sept. 11, def. Hawaii, 45-27

Sept. 18, def. Idaho, 42-0

Sept. 25, def. USC, 45-27

Oct. 2, def. Washington, 27-24

Oct. 9, lost to Washington State, 31-24

Oct. 23, def. Utah, 42-34

Oct. 30, lost to California, 39-25

Nov. 6, lost to Colorado, 37-34, OT

Nov. 13, def. Stanford, 35-14

Nov. 20, def. Arizona State, 24-10

Saturday, at Oregon, 12:30 p.m.

What's At Stake

Oregon: The Ducks need a win over the Beavers to win the Pac-12 North Division and advance to the conference championship game for the third straight season. An Oregon State win creates a three-way tie atop the division and puts Washington State in the conference championship game after the Cougars routed Washington on Friday. The biggest question for the Ducks is if they're still motivated to reach the conference championship game and get another shot at Utah, which embarrassed them 38-7 last week and ended Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes. And there is the added redemption factor of having lost a 31-19 lead after three quarters last year in a 41-38 loss to the Beavers in Corvallis. Oregon hasn't lost back-to-back games in this rivalry since 2006-07. 2007 was Oregon State's last win at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon State: Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has his alma mater in a bowl game for the first time since 2013 and the Beavers are coming off a 24-10 win over Arizona State that completed a 6-0 home campaign. Oregon State, however, is 1-4 on the road this year and hasn't won away from Reser Stadium since a 45-27 win at USC on Sept. 25 to open Pac-12 Conference play. The Beavers' defensive numbers on the road are far worse thaat home as they allow 14.6 more points per game on the road and 126 more yards per game to road foes. Jermar Jefferson ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns in last year's win over the Ducks. Can BJ Baylor, the Pac-12's leading rusher, have a similar game Saturday?

