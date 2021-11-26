Susan Patterson Grady

Susan Woodland passed away on Nov. 14 in St. George, Utah. She was born Sept. 3, 1946 in Murray, Utah, to Clive Bennion and Lillian Reading. Susan will be remembered by hundreds of students who learned at her feet during more than 30 years of teaching in elementary schools of several districts across the state of Utah, as well as by dozens of more children, young women and women, who were impacted by her service as a ministering sister and in many other callings she held as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over more than five decades. Susan looked for opportunities to serve. She was most happy when she could help.

