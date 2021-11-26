ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Susan Patterson Grady

Winchester Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday and always we celebrate the life of Susan Grady- a real-life Superwoman. Kind-hearted and iron-willed, she kicked down the doors and came storming into this world on November 21st, 1956. A day that will live in infamy. Born to Ellis “Pat” and Eileen Patterson of Romney WV, Susan was the...

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
stgeorgeutah.com

Susan Woodland

Susan Woodland passed away on Nov. 14 in St. George, Utah. She was born Sept. 3, 1946 in Murray, Utah, to Clive Bennion and Lillian Reading. Susan will be remembered by hundreds of students who learned at her feet during more than 30 years of teaching in elementary schools of several districts across the state of Utah, as well as by dozens of more children, young women and women, who were impacted by her service as a ministering sister and in many other callings she held as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over more than five decades. Susan looked for opportunities to serve. She was most happy when she could help.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
bizjournals

Susan Bailey-Newell

Chief Operating Officer at Coalition For The Homeless Of Houston. EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, Juris Doctorate from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law. Susan Bailey-Newell joined the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County as its Chief Operating Officer Nov. 1, 2021....
CINCINNATI, OH
Winchester Star

Thanksgiving 5K brings 'a sense of normalcy'

STEPHENS CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic did not thwart the Frederick County Parks and Recreation’s Thanksgiving 5K this year, as the 23rd annual race returned in full force on Thursday with more than 630 runners participating. The 5K kicked off at 8:45 a.m. at Sherando High School at 185 S....
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Winchester Star

'A fabulous doctor': Sinclair Health Clinic founder dies

WINCHESTER — Dr. Terry Sinclair, who was key in creating a medical clinic that provides free healthcare to low-income residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, died Friday at the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community in Winchester where he resided with his wife, Diane. He was 79. “He was my joy,”...
WINCHESTER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Resources#Cancer Research#Hampshire High School Wv#Fairmont State University#Business Economics#Marshall University#The Adult Education#Ged#Pep Club#Prom Committee#Home Bound#Cheerleading
Winchester Star

Community happenings

The Treasure Box Thrift Store of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, is closed Thanksgiving week. It will reopen Dec. 1. Hours are Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free lunch and food giveaway. Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St.,...
WINCHESTER, VA
Winchester Star

Apple Blossom Festival announces selection of maids for queen's court

Four young women from the Winchester area have been selected to serve as Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCV during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, which will be held April 28-May 1, according to a festival news release. They are Elia Maria Norton, Yeakley Eden Pullen, Margaret Wyndham Smith and Sarah Katherine Smith.
WINCHESTER, VA
Winchester Star

Religious services and events

Cheers and Carols will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at West Oaks Event Center, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. This is a free event sponsored by Relief United Methodist Church to benefit Abba Pregnancy Care Center. In the spirit of giving, please bring a new item for boy or girl ages 0-3 months, and 3-6 months: i.e. sleepers, outfits, onesies, receiving blankets, infant socks, rattles, pacifiers, or Walmart gift card ($20 max per card.) The evening will feature special music by Stage Left and other local talent, heavy hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, silent auction, and free childcare will be provided. Envelopes will be available for donations. Masks are suggested for all —required for unvaccinated guests.
WINCHESTER, VA
Winchester Star

Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star

Before the largest crowd ever assembled in Winchester for any game, the Shenandoah Valley Academy football team triumphed over the Winchester High School team by a 7 to 0 score. The game was played yesterday afternoon at the Fair Grounds, which proved to be an ideal football field which was little hurt by the rain of the morning.
WINCHESTER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Cancer
Winchester Star

Clubs & organizations

The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway. To schedule your bell ringing time and location, contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WINCHESTER, VA
The Oak Ridger

Learning with robots at Willow Brook Elementary

Kindergarten students clapped and cheered as the Bee Bot reached its destination. It was Fall into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Day at Willow Brook Elementary School. Working with Tennessee Tech students, these kindergartners gave the robots simple directions, moving the robots on mats that contained areas with different numbers and shapes. In the process, the students learned shapes, colors and basic addition. ...
ENGINEERING
graingertoday.com

Aimee Patterson Davis

We lost you more than a year ago. You’re always in our hearts. Your life was a blessing, and we treasure all the wonderful times we had together.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy