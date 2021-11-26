Susan Patterson Grady

Cheers and Carols will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at West Oaks Event Center, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. This is a free event sponsored by Relief United Methodist Church to benefit Abba Pregnancy Care Center. In the spirit of giving, please bring a new item for boy or girl ages 0-3 months, and 3-6 months: i.e. sleepers, outfits, onesies, receiving blankets, infant socks, rattles, pacifiers, or Walmart gift card ($20 max per card.) The evening will feature special music by Stage Left and other local talent, heavy hors d’oeuvres, door prizes, silent auction, and free childcare will be provided. Envelopes will be available for donations. Masks are suggested for all —required for unvaccinated guests.
