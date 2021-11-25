ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill

By Taste of Country Staff
 7 days ago
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving...

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

