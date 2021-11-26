Salina Regional Health Center employee graduates leadership institute

The director of clinical operations for Salina Regional Health Center, Lisa Burnett, graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership Institute.

Burnett was recommended to the 19th class of the institute by SRHC Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Freelove and nominated by President and CEO Joel Phelps.

The KHA Leadership Institute was established to help hospitals provide professional development opportunities that accentuate the personal skills and abilities needed to facilitate positive change and innovation in Kansas hospitals.

Salina Regional Health Center has nominated a leader each year over the past five years. Only one person per organization is accepted and they must complete an application and be accepted by KHA into the program. They attend five courses over three months and must complete all courses to graduate.

“As a director of operations over multiple clinics, Lisa Burnett is a top performer in our organization with excellent potential to continue to grow,” Phelps said. “She has proven herself to be highly intelligent, confident, motivated and open to learning.”

The curriculum for the KHA Leadership Institute was structured to enhance each student's leadership abilities and focused on identifying organizational values, creating a positive organizational climate, team building, conflict management and rural health care.

“The connections I have made throughout this program are irreplaceable,” Burnett said. “It was an honor to be a part of the KHA Leadership Institute program. This is just one of many ways in which I feel supported in my role at Salina Regional Health Center.”