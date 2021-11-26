ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs: Hunt and Corbett win poster contest

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
Poster contest winners named

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Auditor's Office has announced winners of its fifth annual dog tag poster contest.

Winners for their respective age groups were first-grader Peyton Hunt of Ridgewood Elementary and fifth-grader Kelly Corbett of Sacred Heart. Each received $10 and a bowl, treats and toy for their dogs. Hunt's dog is named Wilson and Corbett's dog is Roxie.

Copies of the winning posters will be displayed at point of sale locations for dog licenses for the upcoming 2022 season. All 260 poster received will be displayed in the window of the auditor's office the Coshocton County Annex Building, 349 Main St.

Board of elections to meet

COSHOCTON — The Coshocton County Board of Elections will meet at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 29 at the board office for the standard post-election audit of the Nov. 2 general election.

Education board to meet

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the board office, 205 N. Seventh St.

Warning siren test upcoming

COSHOCTON — The monthly test of the public outdoor warning sirens will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 throughout the county.

Sirens are located at Bakersville, Conesville, Coshocton, Cancal Lewisville, Pleasant Valley, West Lafayette and Walhonding Valley fire stations and the campus of Coshocton City Schools. WTNS Radio will also sound its alert tone for one minute at the same time.

Divorces and Dissolutions

Divorces

Nov. 22

Christine E. Silman and Kyle D. Hogue, Coshocton

Dissolutions

Nov. 22

Dawn R. Belt and Raymond E. Belt Jr., West Lafayette

April L. Snyder and Daniel M. Snyder, Dresden

