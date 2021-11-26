ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Extinction Rebellion targets Amazon in Black Friday protests

By Tolga Akmen, Ben STANSALL
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wJha_0d7SkDwx00
Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group protest outside of Amazon's headquarters in central London on Friday /AFP

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion group blockaded more than a dozen distribution centres of online retail giant Amazon in Britain in what they called coordinated global Black Friday sales protests.

Dozens of demonstrators from the environmental movement -- known as XR -- blocked the company's largest UK warehouse, in Dunfermline in Scotland, as well as sites across England collectively responsible for around half of its deliveries in Britain.

The group also claimed to have targeted Amazon's distribution sites in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, on the busiest day of the year for the retail behemoth.

The disruptive protests were "to confront the exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices of one of the world's largest companies", XR said in a statement.

Police made at least 13 arrests at three of the locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJkoP_0d7SkDwx00
A protester sits astride a wooden model of a rocket during action outside an Amazon distribution centre in Tilbury, east of London /AFP

Five of them were at an Amazon facility in Kent, southeast England, on suspicion of aggravated trespass, while two men and two women were also arrested on suspicion of public nuisance in Manchester.

The activists blocked the entrances to the UK sites using bamboo structures and so-called lock-on devices, to form human chains, and displayed banners featuring slogans like "Amazon crime", "Infinite growth, finite planet" and "Black Friday exploits people and planet".

The activists said they arrived around 0400 GMT at the sites, which include locations in Newcastle, Manchester and Bristol as well as London, and aimed to stay for at least 48 hours.

"The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon's exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers' rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday," an XR spokesperson said.

"The blockade is part of an international action by XR targeting 15 Amazon distribution centres in the UK, US, Germany and the Netherlands, aimed at highlighting Amazon's 'crimes'."

The protest is the latest by the activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, which regularly uses civil disobedience to highlight government inaction on climate change but has sometimes drawn a public backlash.

Eleanor Harris, from Glasgow, took part in the Dunfermline blockade.

"The era of exploitative throw-away capitalism will soon be over, either by changing to meet the challenges we now face or by the destruction of our global habitats and societies," she said.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company takes its responsibilities, including a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, "very seriously".

"We know there is always more to do, and we'll continue to invent and invest on behalf of our employees, customers, small businesses and communities in the UK," they added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police arrest at least 30 Extinction Rebellion activists over Amazon warehouse blockades

At least 30 Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists have been arrested during the climate change group’s nationwide protests against Amazon on Black Friday, police have confirmed.A total of 17 people were detained at the Tilbury site in Essex, while a further four were arrested outside both the Manchester and Darlington depots.Demonstrations targeting the US firm’s warehouses were also held in 10 other British towns and cities, including Newcastle and Peterborough. Others took place in Germany, the Netherlands and the US, according to XR.Early on Friday morning, demonstrators gathered at sites across England and Scotland to set up bamboo structures and tents...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheConversationAU

Climate activism has gone digital and disruptive, and it's finally facing up to racism within the movement

To understand the agreement states reached at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow earlier this month, it’s important to explore how climate activism has grown and changed since the Paris Agreement in 2015. Climate activists have played a pivotal role. They have kept the pressure on governments to implement their Paris pledges and to increase their ambition in the coming years. Two new and powerful climate groups — Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion — have been particularly important. Our research suggests they have championed new models and tactics of activism, and also grappled with racism in their own ranks....
PROTESTS
AFP

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. - 'Very dangerous' - Israel announced some of the strictest curbs, closing the borders to all foreigners -- just four weeks after reopening to tourists following a prolonged closure due to Covid.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Extinction Rebellion#Online Retail#Xr
Telegraph

Donald Trump tells Boris Johnson he is making a ‘big mistake’ by backing wind power

Boris Johnson is “making a big mistake” by trying to turn the UK into the Saudi Arabia of wind, Donald Trump has said. The former US president said that wind farms were “horrible”, “ridiculous”, “kill all the birds” and “start to rust” after a couple of years. They were only backed by environmentalists “who hate the world”, he said.
POTUS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Amazon
thedrive

Dramatic Footage Supposedly Of The Moment An F-35 Crashed Off A British Carrier Emerges

The footage purportedly shows the pilot ejecting as the fighter jet nosedives off the end of the ski-jump takeoff ramp. While we can’t at this point confirm its authenticity, a video has emerged apparently showing the last moments of the British F-35B Lightning stealth jet that crashed while operating from the Royal Navy’s flagship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth. The vessel was underway in the eastern Mediterranean earlier this month. The footage appears to be in line with previous unconfirmed reports that the pilot tried to abort the takeoff but ran out of deck and was forced to eject during the November 17 incident, which is still under investigation. You can read our original coverage of the accident here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Are Russians hunting to fish the wreckage of the UK F-35B that crashed last week like they did with that of a US Navy F-14 that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in 1976?

Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
WORLD
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
arcamax.com

A French government agency’s stunning Covid stats destroy the official propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
AFP

Pope to plead migrant cause on Greece, Cyprus trip

Pope Francis heads to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday for a five-day trip intended to strengthen ties with the Orthodox Church and highlight the plight of migrants with a return trip to Lesbos. Francis' return to Lesbos represents "a very strong message" especially since "the situation has worsened", said Roberto Zuccolini, spokesman for the Italian lay Catholic association Sant'Egidio, which has been helping migrants in Europe since 2015, particularly in Greece. 
EUROPE
AFP

AFP

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy