HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Suffolk County Police said a second French bulldog was stolen a day after 4-year-old Stella was located and returned to her owners.

Police said they are investigating after a person or people broke into the back door of a home on Farrington Avenue in Bay Shore between Saturday night and Sunday morning and stole cash, clothing and a 3-month old French building named Zushi.

It is unknown if the dognapping crimes are related at this time.

Stella was located Saturday on Rhododendron Drive in Center Moriches -- about 40 miles from her home -- and was returned to her owners, police said.

On Thursday, between 4 and 11 p.m., police said a person or people entered a residence at 10 Robin Lane in Huntington.

Those responsible stole a French bulldog and a PlayStation 5, cops said.

“We just want her back,” Jennifer Hauck tearfully told WINS Friday. “She’s part of the family.”

Jennifer Hauck and her husband Matthew said they went out for Thanksgiving and returned to see their dog and gaming system were gone — but cash and laptops in another room were still there.

“We think they wanted the PS5 because they’re so valuable and nobody can get them,” said Jennifer Hauck.

Suffolk police told WINS bulldogs are valuable and can sometimes be the subject of online fraud.

Authorities said Saturday that the investigation into Stella's dognapping is ongoing, and no arrests were announced.

Anyone with information on Zushi’s location is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.