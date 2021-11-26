ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs: Local students performing in holiday concert

 4 days ago
Holiday concert planned

ZANESVILLE — The 32nd annual Muskingum County Holiday Concert and Scholarship Program will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Secrest Auditorium.

Participating high schools are Philo, Zanesville, Tri-Valley, John Glenn, West Muskingum, and Maysville. The concert marks the first performance held in association with the Friends of Secrest Foundation and the first year with proceeds going toward a performing arts scholarship at the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or at secrestauditorium.com/events-tickets.

Mascitti playing for OVO

MCCONNELSVILLE — Lauren Mascitti will perform for the Ohio Valley Opry's Christmas show at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Twin City Opera House in McConnelsville.

Mascitti was a contestant on the 18th season of "American Idol" and released the album "God Made a Woman" in 2020.

Also appearing will be the Clarks, Beth Bigham, Matt Coleman, Mike Morrison and the OVO Band. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call 740-525-9218 or go to ohiovalleyopry.com for tickets.

Christmas in the Village will be from noon to 6 p.m. It will include apple cider and kettle corn, a visit from Santa Claus and a basket raffle with the winner announced at the OVO show.

Edcuation center board meeting

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the board office, 205 N. Seventh St.

