Massachusetts State

Pig found roaming outside Massachusetts mall before Black Friday

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — People weren’t the only ones looking to get a good spot in line for Black Friday shopping.

A large pig was spotted near the Solomon Pond Mall in Marlborough on Thanksgiving night.

“Not sure if this fella was got lost or was trying to reserve his spot in line for a Black Friday deal,” police posted on their Facebook page .

Police say they found the pig’s owner, but it’s unclear how the pig escaped.

    Courtesy Marlborough Police Department
    Courtesy Marlborough Police Department
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

