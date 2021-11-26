Pig found roaming outside Massachusetts mall before Black Friday

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — People weren’t the only ones looking to get a good spot in line for Black Friday shopping.

A large pig was spotted near the Solomon Pond Mall in Marlborough on Thanksgiving night.

“Not sure if this fella was got lost or was trying to reserve his spot in line for a Black Friday deal,” police posted on their Facebook page .

Police say they found the pig’s owner, but it’s unclear how the pig escaped.

Courtesy Marlborough Police Department

Courtesy Marlborough Police Department

