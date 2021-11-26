ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tennessee Titans receiver Golden Tate: Three things to know about Nashville native

By Sutton Smith, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Free agent wide receiver Golden Tate came home to help the Tennessee Titans wade through injury woes in their wide receiver room.

Tate, 32, last played with the New York Giants in 2020, catching 35 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Here are three things to know about Tate.

Tate has three 1,000-yard receiving seasons

All three of Tate's 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2014, 2016, 2017) came with the Detroit Lions, where Matthew Stafford was his quarterback. In the three seasons there, he caught 282 passes for 3,411 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2014, he was named to the pro bowl

Where is Golden Tate from? Hendersonville

Golden Tate played at Pope John Paul II, where he ran track, played football and played baseball. As a senior, he caught 28 passes for 510 yards and six touchdowns and rushed 140 times for 1,413 yards and 23 touchdowns. Tate injured his thumb his senior year of high school, preventing him from playing baseball. Tate signed to play college football and baseball at Notre Dame.

Tate was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks to play in the MLB

Tate was drafted out of high school in the 42nd round of the MLB draft in 2007. Instead of signing with Arizona, he decided to enroll at Notre Dame. He played baseball two seasons before quitting and focusing on his football career. Playing as the Fighting Irish's center fielder, he hit .318 with 84 hits, 11 doubles, four triples and one home run, 25 RBIs and stole 16 bases. Tate was drafted again in 2010 by the San Francisco Giants in the 50th round, but didn't sign the contract.

