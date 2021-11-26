ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


Can you believe it’s already time for Black Friday ? And of course, Cyber Monday, if you’re too tired from all that turkey to go shopping for major deals the day after Thanksgiving. Luckily, the internet has made it super easy to pile up our virtual shopping carts with all of our favorite items, and this year, there are a ton of great deals to take advantage of.  If you’re looking for a few nice things to buy this holiday season, here are some of our favorite picks.

H&M

H&M is giving out busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers up to 50 % off on select styles including fashionable down coats, dresses, and women’s shoes.

Mayvenn

Now through Nov. 29th, Mayvenn will be offering 20% off sitewide on hair extensions and 30% off their Holiday Shop, which will include entire top looks for the holiday season with code HOLIDAY. It’s live now! So catch it while you can .

Ulta Beauty

There are a number of goodies on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Ulta Beauty including Morphe’s Fabulous Artistry Palette that’s been reduced to 50 % off its original price. Check it out here.

Fenty Beauty

Fenty’s got some extra juicy Cyber Monday deals going on right now. Snag items from the brand from up to 75 % off including Fenty Skin products, lipsticks, and their hydrating long-wear foundation.

Aldo Shoes

Get up to 50 % off in their Holiday Shop.

Glossier

Glossier is offering 20% off their entire website but make sure you sign up for their exclusive e-mail list. Customers will receive a special code to get in on their crazy deals.

Design Essentials

From now until Nov. 30, Design Essentials is offering 30% off on all their hair care products.

Pattern Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross’ incredible hair care line catered to curly coily tresses and naturalistas is offering 10 % on all bundles and select items from the web store.

Côte

Want to brighten up those dreary nails? Côte is giving shoppers 30 % on all polishes, treatments, and sets.

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal is offering 70 % off on every last item of clothing. Even better, they’ll throw in an extra 10% with a special coupon (even on sale items) if you download their app. “It’s now or never” according to their website.

Athleta

Get up to 60% off on activewear during Athleta’s Cyber Week sale.

