You can save $80 on a KitchenAid mixer during this massive Black Friday 2021 sale

By Lindsey Vickers, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Get a KitchenAid mixer at a great price during Black Friday sales. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

KitchenAid is a household staple. You seldom see photos in home and cooking magazines without one of the company's classic stand-mixers perched somewhere on the counter. If you've been yearning for one of these mixers to call your own, there's good news: Thanks to Black Friday discounts and deals , you can score a great price on our favorite model, the Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer .

The mixer's price is high (and it rarely goes on sale), but you can currently get select colors of the Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer from KitchenAid for $349.99—a savings of $80. Discounted hues include black, a minty blue, orange, silver, pink, and more.

The mixer has a good capacity—it can mix dough for 72 cookies, or four loaves of bread—making it versatile for any baking project. The tilt-head feature makes it easy to remove the bowl from the stand when you're ready. What's more, our tester found the components were easy to clean once she'd finished using the mixer. If that wasn't enough, don't forget that the mixer isn't just a mixer—you can score deals on a number of accessories that turn it into anything you want, from a pasta press to meat grinder and even a vegetable spiralizer .

Get the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Mixer at KitchenAid for $349.99 (Save $80)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can save $80 on a KitchenAid mixer during this massive Black Friday 2021 sale

reviewed.com

The best Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals you can still get—save on KitchenAid, All-Clad and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Macy's Black Friday 2021 deals are here and they're bringing all kinds of Black Friday savings on All-Clad, KitchenAid mixers, home technology and more. If you're looking for holiday gifts, tech, kitchen and cooking essentials or home goods, now's your chance to shop marked-down favorites.
SHOPPING
