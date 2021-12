On the second installment of Fridays with Freddy former ABC Action News host, Phil Andrews stops in. Freddy Burns and Phil Andrews talk about the possible Dallas Cowboy’s implosion after loss to the Las Vegas Raids on Thanksgiving. They get nostalgic when they break down some of the great moments with the early 90’s Philadelphia Eagles. Phil talks about Sixers great Wilt Chamberlain. He also takes on Mr. Hockey, Wayne Gretzky. They also discuss Sir Charles Barkley, Penn State Rosebowl, former Flyer Keith Primeau and so much more.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO