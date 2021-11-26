ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

EU wants to stop flights from southern Africa over variant

Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union said Friday it is planning to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant as the 27-nation bloc is battling a massive spike in cases. “The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will...

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Jens Spahn
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Citizens#Southern Africa#The European Union#German#Eu Commission#African
Reuters

Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany. Germany's foreign ministry said it continued to coordinate...
ECONOMY
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
KTLA

More countries report 1st cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23 were […]
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
WRAL

61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFLA

COVID omicron variant spreads to more countries as world stays on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

(AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France urges Britain to do more on Channel migrant trafficking

France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. "We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters after a meeting of European ministers in charge of immigration in northern France. "Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better. We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given." He also reiterated criticism of the "attractiveness of England" including its labour market "which means you can work without having an identity document".
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy