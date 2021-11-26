Breakfast with Santa at Trustmark Park

Above, families line up in front of the Corry City Park gazebo on Sunday afternoon for a chance to get a picture with Santa. Below, Santa Claus arrives by firetruck, waving to his fans. The event was organized by the Corry Kiwanis Club, with members of Corry Area High School’s Key Club helping out as well. Not only were children allowed to get a photo with Santa, but he also handed out hats, mittens and candy for the kids, and even doggie treats for the four-legged visitors. The items were funded by money raised throughout the year by the Kiwanis Club.
