The Toronto Raptors will be without one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Per The Athletic’s Eric Koreen, OG Anunoby is set to miss time with a hip injury:. Anunoby is in the midst of an outstanding campaign for the Raptors, leading the team in scoring with 20.1 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also has a 23.5 usage percentage this season, which slightly edges out Fred VanVleet.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO