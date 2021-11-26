Bucks County shoppers out on Black Friday for tradition, deals

The Starbucks store off Big Oak Road in Lower Makefield opens at 5 a.m. weekdays but Friday morning, before dawn, it was especially busy, said store employee Eide Sidebothamn.

The Black Friday shoppers were loading up on their coffee before beginning a big day of bargain hunting.

In the parking lot of the nearby Kohl's store, Brianna Finley and her cousins loaded her haul in the trunk of their SUV as a steady rain fell at 6:30 a.m. "I saved over $400," she said.

Many stores remained closed on Thanksgiving this year, so the Black Friday shopping experience actually took place Friday for many mothers and daughters, sisters and cousins who make it an annual tradition to get together before the sun comes up and head to the malls and shopping centers looking for great deals on holiday gifts.

Like hunting or fishing on the opening day of deer or trout season, it's a bonding experience they look forward to each year.

"Black Friday has been our tradition for 25 years, ever since our mother passed away," said Donna Doughterty, who shops with her sister, Pam Fiero. Both women are from Levittown,

"Our mother loved Boscov's. That's why we come here," said Fiero, noting the department store at Neshaminy Mall is where they begin their day of shopping each year.

One store that did open on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. was the Game Stop in Fairless Hills. Store manager Daniel Schiavone said the store "had a line of about 30 to 40 people" who waited through the afternoon to possibly buy one of the 20 Play Station 5s the store received as stock. The store sold out quickly of the popular gaming device.

On Friday morning, one young man waiting for the Game Stop to open at 7 a.m., said he had been lucky enough to get three PlayStation 5s the night before by shopping at a store in New Jersey. He kept two for family members and sold the third to another person who had waited behind him in a line, Now he was looking for some other gaming equipment on sale.

The National Retail Federation estimated that nearly 2 million more people than last year were expected to shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday this holiday weekend, "even though consumers have continued the trend of starting their holiday shopping earlier in the year, an NRF survey showed.

"Two-thirds of holiday shoppers surveyed in early November said they planned to shop Thanksgiving weekend this year, numbering 158.3 million people, which is up from the 156.6 million last year but still below the 165.3 million in pre-pandemic 2019," the NRF stated, Deals "too good to pass up" remained the top reason.

Jennifer Elliott of Middletown said she and her mother, Mary Lee Brant, also of Middletown got "really good deals," in small appliances and cookware as they packed their car after doing some early morning shopping at a nearby department store. "We got a six-quart slow cooker for $12.99."

At Boscov's in Neshaminy Mall, customers were plentiful throughout the morning.

"Everybody's worried about the supply chain. Our buyers have been really good about getting things in. There's very full shelves," said Michael Fanelli, store manager.

While leisure clothing was a big seller last year as people stayed home during the pandemic, this year has seen an increase in the sale of suits and dress shirts for men and dresses and gowns for women.

"We've been selling a lot of social dresses. I've had customers say they couldn't stay in one more week," he explained, adding that people are purchasing clothing for festive occasions like weddings and anniversary parties that were put off last year.

And socks. Boscov's has been selling a lot of socks in different types, from heavy, cold weather socks for work boots to fine socks for business or party attire and thick, colorful socks for wearing like slippers - "a wide variety. I've got lots of options," said Boscov's socks and underwear buyer Julia Barry as she chatted with Fanelli and other store employees.

Fanelli said the store went on a recruitment drive for employees for the holiday season, offering $2 more than the $13 normal starting salary and has been able to get almost all the staff it needs, though he could still use about another 15 employees. "We've been more fortunate than most," he said.

Whatever people buy over the holidays, he said the pandemic has made people realize there's more to gift-giving than just purchasing presents. "Make sure to call people you haven't called in a while. Take care of each other," he said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County shoppers out on Black Friday for tradition, deals