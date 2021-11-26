ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muse-ical experience raises $250k for McCallum Education

By Marge Dodge
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago
“Oh, what a night!” became the exclamation of the evening at the Muses & Patroness Circle of McCallum Theatre event of the same name. It was truly a muse-ical experience, raising more than $250,000.

During the cocktail hour, partygoers were greeted by music of the '60s performed by The Killer Dueling Pianos. The music had guests clapping, laughing and singing along, and most of the participants, having survived the '60s, knew all the lyrics. A photo booth captured guests in cocktail chic period attire, and an artist sketched caricatures.

The doors to the Celebrity Ballroom at the Westin Mission Hills Resort were opened as delighted celebrators appreciated the glitzy décor. Large crystal-like light fixtures adorned the center of each table surrounded by a mix of fresh flowers. Chair covers were a sparkling gold and white chevron pattern, matching the table runners.

Event co-chair Judith Antonio welcomed guests and thanked everyone for supporting McCallum Theatre Education. She said: “This past season when schoolchildren were unable to be in their classrooms, McCallum Theatre Education served over 31,000 students and educators through virtual and on-line programming. Bringing the arts into youngsters homes helped ease the isolation so many were feeling.”

McCallum staff Yvonne Bell, Melissa Credazzi-Clark, Colleen Gallagher, Mitch Gershenfeld, Robert McConnaughey, Nicole Moon, Jeffrey Norman, Dio Perez, Dominique Shwe and Ratna Williams were acknowledged for their dedication and support.

Antonio thanked Linda Rider and Barbara Rogers for hosting the sponsor party held on a previous date in the lobby of the McCallum Theatre, celebrating the venue's grand reopening. Event committee members Karen Ackland, Marge Barry, June Benson, Cardriner Bowden, Joyce Dawson, Susan Gelman, Bobbi Lampros, Wanda Martin, Fran Muir, Fran Raider, Nancy Robinson, Karen Speros, Jean Viereck, Wendy Wilson and Linda Weakley were recognized.

Event co-chair Diane Dykema thanked sponsor Harold Matzner for his unwavering support of the Muses mission and encouraged everyone to participate in the upcoming opportunity drawing and live auction. She also thanked Frank Goldstin of Momentous Events for creating a magical evening.

After a delicious three-course dinner with wine, Muses president Benson thanked sponsors and guests and reminded everyone of the Muses mission; “Muses shall provide support for McCallum Theatre so it can attain its highest potential in providing enrichment, entertainment and education for the community. All monies from fundraising activities and dues will go directly to support McCallum Theatre Education.” Benson thanked Raju and Jaishri Mehta of El Paseo Jewelers for donating a $10,000 diamond bracelet for the opportunity drawing. The winning ticket went to Patroness Silver member Suz Hunt.

An informative video narrated by McCallum Vice President of Education Kajsa Thuresson-Frary emphasized the importance of connecting the community with art and how the department was able to pivot during the pandemic and promote the arts to 31,000 students, thus changing their lives.

McCallum Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Norman, the Muses No. 1 fan, encouraged attendees to bid on the seven live auction items. With great enthusiasm he started the bidding on a gift card from Saks Fifth Avenue, Palm Desert, then on to the McCallum Experience for four consisting of dinner at Jillian’s with wine followed by the performance of “An Intimate Evening With David Foster.” With excitement building, a wagon of fine wine and spirits, including dinners at Cuistot and La Spiga, went to auction.

Brunch at Eight4Nine and a tour of the windmills was next, followed by a six-course wine-paired dinner at Wally’s for eight, then dinner at Spencer’s Restaurant with wine for eight. The final item was a four-course dinner with paired wines for 20 at the Toscana Country Club wine cellar. Norman got everyone going and giving in the lively live auction.

Exhilaration in the crowd increased even more when the Boys of D63 took the stage and revelers migrated to the dance floor to dance to tunes of the '60s. The closing song was, of course, “Oh, What a Night.” And everyone agreed.

The Muses & Patroness Circle is a fundraising group for McCallum Theatre and since its inception 32 years ago has raised and contributed more than $8 million dollars in proceeds from annual dues and fundraising events to benefit McCallum Theatre Education.

Marge Dodge serves on several local nonprofit boards supporting her passions of education, literacy and the arts.

"Oh, What a Night – A Muse-ical Experience"

The Desert Sun

