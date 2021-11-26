ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead, others injured after brief pursuit in Elbert County

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Two people are dead and two others were injured during a crash in Elbert County on Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near Colorado 86 and County Road 21, said Troy Kessler, a spokesman for the state patrol.

Kessler said there was a brief pursuit of a vehicle that ended with a crash. He added the vehicles involved were a 2015 Hyundai and 2013 Ford Mustang.

Two people were pronounced dead on scene.

Colorado 86 is closed in both directions near the crash and authorities do not know when it may reopen.

