Learning to win: Kingsbury leads Arizona into NFL's elite

 4 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury has proven his coaching chops on...

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has participated in every practice session this week. However, that doesn’t mean he’s a lock to start this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Moments ago, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed Murray’s status for Week 11. Kingsbury said Murray will be a game-time decision for...
Seemingly minutes after Lincoln Riley left Norman, Oklahoma for sunny Southern California, Kliff Kingsbury was rumored to be a target for the Sooners. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported OU’s interest and one of Kingbury’s Cardinals players reacted on Twitter. “Killin’ it on the field and at the negotiating table,” defensive...
Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops will reportedly take over the program in an interim capacity following Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. On Sunday, Riley reportedly informed his coaching staff that he will be leaving the Sooners for the Trojans. Riley’s move to USC came together quickly. With Riley...
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been thrown around a lot these last 24 hours with regards to the Oklahoma head coach search. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first mentioned his name on Sunday afternoon as the Sooners were looking to gauge his interest in the position. Lincoln Riley decided to leave...
How Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has grown into the job

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Last week Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury adjusted the team's Wednesday schedule to give players an easier day. Instead of a full practice, they had a walk-through. Kingsbury had read the room. He knew his team was ravaged by injuries, beat up and needed a break. He...
Kliff Kingsbury on Oklahoma’s short list to replace Lincoln Riley

With Lincoln Riley heading for USC, the list of Oklahoma coaching candidates to replace him is reportedly led by a current NFL head coach: Kliff Kingsbury. Lincoln Riley delivered a shock to the Oklahoma football program on Sunday with the news that he’ll be leaving Norman and taking the vacant USC Trojans job. That, of course, leaves the Sooners with a vacancy at the position.
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
