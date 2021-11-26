ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

All-around stellar acting in 'It's a Wonderful Life,' radio show

By Becky Ball
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago
Yes Virginia, there really is a Guardian Angel. You will find him and eight other actors preparing their live radio broadcast. That would be for Frank Capra's movie, "It’s a Wonderful Life," turned into a radio play. It opened Friday night at the Oak Ridge Playhouse to a nice large crowd. (So good to be back!)

For stationary radio, there was no lack of movement, with actors crisscrossing and zooming around changing microphones, nor was there any lack of conversations spoken at Rachel Maddow speeds. Director Reggie Law outdid himself, which is hard to do.

The task of these talented radio performers was to create for the audience a picture of what’s going on via audio only. Those “pictures” were carefully crafted by the actors’ voices and sound effects, essential parts of radio dramas. The humorous background piano and special effects were mastered by Braxton Kiser.

At the play’s start, the actors were even dickering about who would be playing which character in the movie, (supposedly) leaving them no time to even rehearse their lines.

All singing was first rate. It was good to hear the first carols of the season. From the beginning, the songs ranged from flat out pretty to deliciously corny, helping to cure any residual holiday blues. Another highlight was an especially beautiful "Silent Night" solo by Marybeth Davis. Pretty ladies in pretty dresses was a bonus treat.

The main movie plot centers around George Bailey (the Jimmy Stewart character, played by Josh Bigwood), a very generous small-town businessman who gets duped by mean old Mr. Potter (the Lionel Barrymore character, played by Reggie Law). George blames himself as a failure and decides to take his own life. Lucky for him, angel-in-waiting-for-his-wings Clarence (played by Chad Burchett) had a plan: he convinced George that his life had caused wonderful things to happen by showing George his town, family and friends all ruined as if George hadn’t been born.

So a convincing happy ending prevailed, due to all-around stellar acting, with help from supporting cast members Kirk Hoxie, Anna Elizabeth Gant, Kathy Tallent, and Sheila Michel.

This show, sponsored by LUX Laundry Flakes with Bob Hope’s picture on the box, was brought to you by station WBFR in New York City, and wishes you a Merry Christmas!

Becky Ball is a reviewer for The Oak Ridger.

The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

