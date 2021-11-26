ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A TikToker has remixed an Australian senator's impassioned speech slamming anti-vaxxers and turned it into a dance song

By Charlotte Colombo
 4 days ago
Jacqui Lambie's speech hitting out against a proposed vaccine discrimination bill has been remixed by a TikToker. Sam Mooy/Getty Images
  • Australian senator Jacqui Lambie's speech has become the inspiration for a new TikTok dance song.
  • She said people who don't get vaccinated need to be held accountable like "a goddamn bloody adult."
  • Her impassioned words have been remixed by a TikToker, sparking a wave of videos dancing to it.

Australian senator Jacqui Lambie has inspired a new dance song on TikTok after audio of her confrontation with a senator from a different party was remixed by a creator who turned it into a dance song.

In the senate on Monday November 22, One Nations senator Pauline Hanson introduced a vaccine discrimination bill, which proposed banning restrictions on people who aren't vaccinated in areas related to education, accommodation, employment, goods, services, facilities, and sports.

In response to the proposed bill, Lambie shouted across the senate chamber, "Being held accountable for your own actions isn't called discrimination, it's called being – you wouldn't believe it – a goddamn bloody adult."

She continued, "That's right, it's being an adult. It's putting others before yourself. That's what this country is supposed to be about. We don't have lockdowns and border restrictions because state premiers love discrimination. That's rubbish."

Footage of Lambie's response was remixed by TikToker Candy Moore into a song the next day in a video which has received over 500,000 views. The audio has since been used in various other TikTok videos.

🤠 vid via @sbsnews_au ##remix ##jacquilambie ##duet

Multiple clips using this sound include people dancing along to the remix, while other users are making edits to parody the remix. One TikTok features Lambie's face edited onto footage of Victoria's Secret models walking the runway, with the remixed speech playing in the background.

💃😉 ##jacquilambie ##auspol ##jackielambie ##fyp ##foryoupage ##remix ##australianpolitics ##trending

Louder for those in the back ##auspol ##fyp ##dance ##jacquilambie @candymoore.mp3 for PM

Audio of Lambie's speech has been heavily circulated on TikTok, with the tag #jacquilambie, which is populated with a number of videos using the sound, amassing nearly 2 million views.

On Thursday, a TikTok account named @lambienetwork after Lambie's party posted a video which appears to show Lambie herself lip-syncing and dancing to the remix.

The video is one of six in total on the account, which has 8,418 followers. While other videos on the account average approximately 14,000 views, this latest clip has racked up over 300,000.

💃😉 ##jacquilambie ##auspol ##jackielambie ##fyp ##foryoupage ##remix ##australianpolitics ##trending

Lambie was first elected senator for Tasmania as a member of the nationalist United Australia Party in the 2013 Australian federal election. She resigned from the party the following year and was re-elected in 2016 under her own party — the populist Jacqui Lambie Network. She resigned from the position in 2017 because of renewed concerns about the restrictions on Australians with dual citizens holding political positions, but was re-elected in 2019.

Lambie has been at the center of several controversies over the years, including saying Australia should ban the burqa, suggesting the country restricts the entry of people from certain countries with high Muslim populations, praising Vladamir Putin's "strong leadership" in Russia, and criticizing Tasmania's introduction of gender-neutral birth certificates.

Lambie did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

