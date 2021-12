These Cookie Pop and Candy Pop products are being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a festive way to snack this holiday season. The products come in the form of the Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and the Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate, which are both inspired by traditional holiday treats and desserts. The popcorn products are sure to satisfy consumers seeking out a sweet, savory option to enjoy with family and friends this holiday season.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO