ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial ‘over-hyped’, brother insists

By Guardian staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOpum_0d7Sgn6T00
Businessman Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine Maxwell gestures during an interview at his office in London, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. The brother of a British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein exploit underage girls says her prosecution is “the most over-hyped trial of the century,” designed to break a woman targeted by authorities desperate to blame someone for the late financier’s crimes. Ghislaine Maxwell continues to have the backing of her family, and a family member will be in court at all times to show their support, Ian Maxwell said in an interview ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Nov. 29 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Before opening arguments in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial for allegedly aiding the late financier Jeffrey Epstein ’s sexual abuse of minor girls, the Briton’s brother protested over what he called “the most over-hyped trial of the century”.

Related: Jeffrey Epstein documents reveal master manipulator who claimed he couldn’t kill himself

A family member would be in court at all times from Monday to show support, Ian Maxwell told the Associated Press. A woman who identified herself to court staff as a family member has attended all recent proceedings.

Prosecutors allege Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, groomed girls as young as 14 to have sex with Epstein and lied about her knowledge of his abuse during a defamation suit filed against her by an Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre alleges that Epstein and Maxwell forced her into sex acts with Prince Andrew when she was 17. Maxwell has insisted she is innocent. The Duke of York maintains he has done nothing wrong.

Giuffre sued Maxwell for publicly calling her a liar. The suit was settled. Maxwell will be tried separately for allegedly lying, meaning Giuffre’s claims will not be part of proceedings in court in New York on Monday.

Following Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020, prosecutors alleged that she had lured girls into a trap. Audrey Strauss, then acting Manhattan US attorney, said Maxwell “played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims” and that “in some cases, Maxwell participated in the abuse”.

The FBI assistant director William Sweeney said: “Ms Maxwell chose to blatantly disregard the law and her responsibility as an adult, using whatever means she had at her disposal to lure vulnerable youth into behavior they should never have been exposed to, creating the potential for lasting harm.”

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges. She has been in custody for almost 17 months, after Judge Alison J Nathan denied requests for bail.

Criticising what he called “the most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt”, Ian Maxwell told the AP the trial was “designed to break” his sister.

“I can’t see any other way to read it,” he said, adding: “And she will not be broken because she believes completely in her innocence and she is going to give the best account she can.

“This is not quite a put-up job but nonetheless [the case] has been cobbled together so that Ghislaine is made to face the charges that Epstein never faced.”

Many legal experts reject that view. Last week, Moira Penza, who as an assistant US attorney in Brooklyn successfully prosecuted the Nxivm sex cult case, told the Guardian : “Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Judge Nathan obviously is concerned about undue prejudice against Ms Maxwell and making sure that she’s going to have a fair trial.

“This is very much her trial. This is very much not Jeffrey Epstein on trial.”

Maxwell, who lived with Epstein for years, is the youngest of nine children of Robert Maxwell, once one of the richest men in Britain but who siphoned hundreds of millions of pounds from employee pension funds. Ian Maxwell and his brother Kevin were charged with financial crimes related to their father’s actions. Both were acquitted.

The family continues to demand that Ghislaine Maxwell be released on bail, arguing the conditions of her detention are tantamount to torture and prevent her from assisting defense attorneys.

Related: Jeffrey Epstein’s shadow looms over start of Ghislaine Maxwell’s US trial

Ian Maxwell says his sister is in “effective isolation” at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she is held in a 6ft by 9ft cell with no natural light, a toilet and a concrete bed. She is unable to sleep because she is watched around the clock by four guards and 10 cameras due to unwarranted concerns she is a suicide risk, he said.

Earlier this month, a judge again refused to let Maxwell trade her cell for home detention, citing the serious nature of the charges and a risk of flight. This week, the six remaining Maxwell siblings asked the United Nations to investigate what they called the “inhumane” treatment of Ghislaine.

“The denial of bail is wholly inappropriate,” Ian Maxwell said. “Some very famous, infamous people were granted bail, as most recently the killer of George Floyd [Derek Chauvin], a murderer. John Gotti, another murderer, a mobster. Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Bernie Madoff. These are all men, of course, who got bail. Ghislaine is a woman who somehow doesn’t get bail.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
John Gotti
Person
Robert Maxwell
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Bernie Madoff
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#British#District Court#Ap Photo#The Associated Press
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Pilot says Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Trump flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’

The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.Mr Visoki namedropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.He also recalled meeting Virginia Giuffre in the 1990s, describing her as a shorter woman with dirty blonde hair who “didn’t look young”.Follow live updates on the Ghislaine...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell smiles behind mask and waves to sister as trial opens in NYC

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared to be in good spirits at the start of her trial on federal charges of trafficking underage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.The British socialite seemed relaxed, played with her hair, smiled from behind her mask and waved at her sister as jury selection in the case began, according to press pool reports from inside the courtroom. While her emotions were obscured by a Covid mask, Ms Maxwell’s animated display is a repeat of her previous appearance in a Manhattan courtroom two weeks ago where she joked with her defence team.Once entering the court on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell defence blasted for ‘love letter’ to Epstein after likening him to James Bond

Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team were accused of writing “a love letter to Jeffrey Epstein” after he was compared to a “21st century James Bond” and a Biblical figure as her trial finally got underway. American attorney Lisa Bloom told reporters ahead of the trial’s second day that lawyers for Ms Maxwell had written a “love letter” to the late financier, who was found dead in prison in 2019 and accused of sexually abusing underage girls. Ms Maxwell’s lawyer told the court that Epstein was akin to a “James Bond” who “stirred interest”. The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, also compared...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Telegraph

Alleged Ghislaine Maxwell victim ‘set up Tom Parker Bowles in newspaper cocaine sting’

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers set up Tom Parker Bowles in a newspaper cocaine sting, The Telegraph can disclose. The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, helped tabloid journalists to entrap the son of the Duchess of Cornwall, secretly recording him offering to buy her cocaine. The Telegraph understands the woman was paid as much as £40,000 for her part in the undercover operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Epstein victims' fund must hand over Maxwell accusers' claims -judge

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled that the administrators of Jeffrey Epstein's victims' compensation fund must provide records of claims made by women who accuse Ghislaine Maxwell of playing a role in their having been sexually abused. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected requests...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Opens a New Chapter in Heinous Jeffrey Epstein Saga

For those following the Jeffrey Epstein story, the past two years have felt like driving around a curve that never ends. Answers to the key questions at the heart of the vast scandal have seemed tantalizingly close and frustratingly out of reach. How did the late pedophile earn his estimated half-billion-dollar fortune? Which powerful men participated in his sex-trafficking ring? What about all those surveillance videos from inside his homes? On November 29, lawyers are set to deliver opening statements in the highly anticipated trial of Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. For Epstein’s victims, it will be an opportunity for justice long denied. For the rest of us, it may be our best and last chance to unravel the Epstein enigma.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy