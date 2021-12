Imagineer Zach Riddley has shared a behind the scenes look at the creation of a mural coming to the new Connections Café and Eatery at EPCOT. “This builds upon our World Celebration story by focusing on connections that generations of people make while gathering over a meal,” Riddley said of the new venue, “and this theme carries forward in a brand new mural commissioned by Imagineering for this space. The subject of the mural is the relationship of place, people, and food from across the world — celebrating the bountiful variety of ingredients and traditions that connect culture and food to the beautiful, diverse places that we call home.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO