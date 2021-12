At one time, the addition of Antonio Brown was seen as a luxury for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems his presence has become more important to the Buccaneers. When Tom Brady first came to Tampa Bay, the excitement was already palpable when it came to the prospect of him slinging the rock to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, already one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL. When the team then went out in acquired AB, along with other additions, the office was seen as an embarrassment of riches. As a result, along with a difference coming alive, the Buccaneers were able to win the franchises second Super Bowl championship in the 2020 season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO