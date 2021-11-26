Day two of search starts for Emma Sweet in Bartholomew Co.

Columbus, Ind. — The search has started again for Emma Sweet. Search crews looked for her all day Friday. Friday morning, officers were dispatched to Blessing Road for a truck that was located near the east fork of White River by duck hunters.

The hunters found the truck submerged with a person, Jeremy Sweet, inside. Sweet was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for hypothermia.

It was later learned he had his two-year-old daughter with him, Emma Sweet.

Both individuals were last seen Wednesday, November 24th at 12:00 p.m.

Emma is described as being two years of age, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies on it.

The search will continue tomorrow at 8 am near the end of a farm road called Beatty Lane. Neighbors are already jumping in to help wherever they can.

“I was going as slow as I possibly could looking everywhere. There’s so many buildings, and the river alone is so big,” describes Brittany Matney who went out to help search, “I have a daughter that’s actually 2-years-old, so it hit close to home.”

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update once we have further information.

