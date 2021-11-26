Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green out at least one week due to strained left hamstring

When the Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, they may not have placed expectations on him through the media, but they didn’t have to. The number two overall pick comes with massive expectations and when the draft class is as talented as it was, the hope is that you just drafted a future All-Star. Green didn’t help those expectations when he said he would pursue Rookie of the Year. It’s still early in the season, but thus far, he has a ton of ground to make up.

