ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green out at least one week due to strained left hamstring

By ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green will miss at least one week due to a strained left hamstring, coach Stephen Silas told reporters Friday. Green,...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
The Spun

Report: A Potential Suitor Has Emerged For John Wall

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
ClutchPoints

4 reasons Jalen Green should come off the bench for the Rockets

When the Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, they may not have placed expectations on him through the media, but they didn’t have to. The number two overall pick comes with massive expectations and when the draft class is as talented as it was, the hope is that you just drafted a future All-Star. Green didn’t help those expectations when he said he would pursue Rookie of the Year. It’s still early in the season, but thus far, he has a ton of ground to make up.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rockets Loss To Knicks Actually Proves Fruitful For Jalen Green

When you’re coming off a 16-win season, it’s hard to have ambitious goals as a rebuilding Rockets team. Any notion of making the playoffs are out the window and the odds that Houston makes the play-in tournament are extremely low. However, there is one goal the organization probably made a priority before the season started. That goal is whether or not Jalen Green shows flashes of All-Star potential. Nothing else matters this season for Houston.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rookie Jalen Green eyes bigger leadership role for Rockets

The Rockets (1-15) lost their 14th straight game on Saturday in New York, but it was far more competitive than most of Houston’s losses over the past two weeks. One big reason was the strong performance by rookie guard Jalen Green, who shot 7-of-11 from the field (63.6%) and 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%) in 36 minutes at Madison Square Garden.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Green’s bold declaration will get Rockets fans hyped

The Houston Rockets are mired in a horrific losing streak that has them dead last in the NBA. But thinking big picture, there’s still plenty to be excited about if you’re a Clutch City fan. Right at the top of the list is Jalen Green. The Rockets neophyte hasn’t been...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rockets rookie Jalen Green exits Bulls game with leg injury

The slumping Houston Rockets entered their Wednesday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls with 15-straight losses. With the game far from over, the Rockets already took an L as Jalen Green was forced to make an exit due to a lower leg injury, per Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet. Green...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
batonrougenews.net

Rockets G Jalen Green (hamstring) to miss at least a week

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green has a strained left hamstring and will be reevaluated in a week, coach Stephen Silas said Friday. Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 18 starts this season. He is shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3-point distance.
NBA
CBS Sports

John Wall to continue sitting out due to disagreement with Rockets on potential role, per report

Former All-Star point guard John Wall has told the Houston Rockets that he wishes to start playing for the team again soon, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wall has not played this season while the team tries to facilitate a trade to a more competitive situation. However, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Wall will continue to sit out due to a disagreement on his role. Wall reportedly wants to start games and compete to hold on to that role while the Rockets would prefer it if he came off the bench.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy