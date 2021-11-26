ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders’ Barry Trotz has COVID concerns ahead of 2022 Olympics

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined seven Islanders, head coach Barry Trotz sounds, at best, hesitant about the NHL’s participation in the Olympics. Trotz, an assistant coach for Team Canada, didn’t go as far as to say the league shouldn’t participate. But he stopped short of saying the league should...

nypost.com

NHL
NHL
