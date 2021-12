Mark Wahlberg is officially the best girl dad ever as he let his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, paint his nails in a cute new video. Mark Wahlberg, 50, proved he is the best girl dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, painted his nails. In the video, Mark said to the camera, “I thought Halloween was over…she got me again,” as he held up his hand which was covered in extremely long pointed tips with black spiderwebs painted on them.

