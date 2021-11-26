ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Resort opens Saturday with a tiny fraction of skiable terrain

By John Meyer
Denver Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteamboat resort will open for skiing and riding on Saturday and Beaver Creek is expected to open on Monday, bringing the number of Colorado ski areas in operation to 15. Both Steamboat and Beaver Creek had to postpone their previously scheduled openings due to mild weather. Steamboat was scheduled to open...

