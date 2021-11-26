ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Amendment Foundation auction features Florida authors

By Colette Bancroft
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjHVp_0d7Sfhlu00
Bid on a virtual visit to your book club by Carl Hiaasen at the First Amendment Foundation auction. [ Elena Seibert ]

It’s one-stop shopping: Find a great gift for the book lover on your list and support a righteous cause.

The First Amendment Foundation fights for open government and transparency in Florida, on the principle that accurate information is at the core of freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

An all-star roster of Florida authors agrees, and they’ve donated items to the foundation’s auction, under way now.

If you’ve always wanted to have Carl Hiaasen (Squeeze Me) visit your book club (and who wouldn’t?), get ready to bid.

Other authors available for virtual encounters include Gilbert King, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book Devil in the Grove set in motion the recent and long-overdue exoneration of the Groveland Four.

Or you can talk with stellar novelist Lauren Groff, whose latest, Matrix, was a finalist for the National Book Award.

Miami Herald food editor and James Beard Award winner Carlos Frias can chat about Florida food, environmental journalist Amy Green can talk about the dark dance between the Everglades and Big Sugar, writing coach Roy Peter Clark can talk strategies, and crime fiction writer Ace Atkins can dish gossip about cold Tampa murder cases.

If signed copies of Florida books are on your list, you can bid on inscribed books by Kristen Arnett, Meg Cabot (three Princess Diaries books and a DVD!), Jeff Klinkenberg, Tamara Lush, Ann McCutchan, William McKeen, Craig Pittman, Diane Roberts, Jeff VanderMeer and more.

And if you’re just not feeling bookish, you can bid on four tickets to a Lightning game.

The online auction, which continues through Dec. 6, is at 32auctions.com/floridaauthor4FAF.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Omicron variant may already be in Florida. What happens next?

If the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus isn’t already in Florida, it will be soon. And the time to prepare is now, warn health experts across the state and country. There were no reported cases of the variant in the U.S. as of Tuesday, but France and Japan say the variant has been detected in their nations. The Netherlands says it discovered the omicron variant a week before South Africa reported its existence. It has also been detected in Botswana and in travelers in 17 other countries, including Canada and Germany.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Seminole Tribe again seeks a stay in Florida sports betting case

The Seminole Tribe has asked a Washington D.C.-based appeals court for a stay of a ruling that rejected a gambling deal allowing sports betting in Florida. Attorneys for the tribe filed the emergency motion Thursday at the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia after U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that the gambling deal between the state and the tribe violated federal law. Friedrich subsequently refused to stay her ruling as the tribe pursued an appeal.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groveland, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

I don’t miss that America at all | Letters

While driving the other day, I spotted a sign in someone’s yard that said, “I miss the America I grew up in.” That statement had me reflecting on the America I grew up in. It was the early ‘70s when I applied for my first credit card. I was a newlywed whose husband had lost his job due to a prolonged strike that caused the company to close permanently. My job at the bank was secure at the time, so I applied for the card in my name. When the card came in the mail, it had only my husband’s name on it. Another memory I have: My sister-in-law let it slip to a co-worker that she might be pregnant. The manager of the bank where she worked promptly fired her. Thankfully, this young nation is continually putting laws in place to protect those with less power.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

In Tampa, a 15-year fight nears the finish...at an old skating rink

TAMPA — For Celeste Roberts, the journey to bring activities that prepare young people for success started nearly 15 years ago. On Tuesday, that journey hit a milestone before a large crowd, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and U.S. Rep Kathy Castor. Roberts announced a coalition of community groups next year would open a 55,000-square-foot facility in an old skating rink, shuttered for decades, at 5207 N 22nd St. in the Belmont Heights neighborhood.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Groff
Person
Ace Atkins
Person
Carl Hiaasen
Person
Jeff Vandermeer
Person
Craig Pittman
Person
Meg Cabot
Tampa Bay Times

On book banning in Pinellas schools, there are two sides to ‘parental rights’ | Letters

Pinellas school district orders removal of ‘Gender Queer’ book | Nov. 19. In a time when Florida politicians are touting “parental rights,” an ironic situation has developed in Pinellas County. The Pinellas public school administration removed the graphic novel Gender Queer from collections at Dunedin and Lakewood high schools, preventing all students’ access to the book, no matter what their parents might say. Reason? The Teaching and Learning Services Committee deemed the book “not to be age-appropriate for all high school students.” Pinellas policy allows parents to remove their child’s access to a specific book; this decision removes this book from all students. Deciding “appropriateness” based on the lowest common denominator (least mature in age or development) denies access also to those not in that group. A 1982 Supreme Court decision recognizes the difference between classroom curriculum and optional library materials, saying schools may not decide what students may read on their own. Parents may. The school (or its board) may not do so based on personal opinion. If you, as parents, want to restrict your child’s reading, do so. But do not restrict what my child may read. Pinellas has a review policy, and it did not follow its own policy. The decision needs to be reversed.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Three Little Words’ bonus content for Chapter 5

Roy Peter Clark’s notecards delineating scenes for the 1996 series: • • • An Associated Press story on the 20-year anniversary of Ellen DeGeneres coming out in prime time during an episode of her show Ellen in 1997. • • • Biktarvy’s “Keep Being You” commercial from 2019: • • •
TV SERIES
Tampa Bay Times

Proposed Florida House maps give GOP redistricting advantage

TALLAHASSEE — The Republican-controlled Florida House on Monday released its first set of redistricting maps, and they were immediately criticized by elections experts for violating state redistricting rules and derided by Democrats as “a full-baked cake” that lacked transparency. The maps, which will be discussed in workshops Thursday of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Matrix#Miami Herald#Big Sugar
Tampa Bay Times

WFLA hires Jeff Berardelli as new chief meteorologist

Starting January 15, a new face will guide storm coverage for WFLA-TV, Ch. 8. The station has named Jeff Berardelli as the chief meteorologist of its Max Defender 8 weather team. Berardelli succeeds beloved chief meteorologist Steve Jerve, who retired in August after four decades at the station. While Berardelli’s...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

‘Three Little Words’ archive links

The entire 29-part series plus a few extras are available as they appeared in the then-St. Petersburg Times. Prologue: A tale of trust, betrayal and redemption. Chapter 1: Jane learns of Mick’s illness. Tests for Jane. Chapter 2: Jane realizes her life may be in danger. Stupid Little Games. Chapter...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Examine where you get your news | Letters

For years I have watched the news on several channels. Perhaps six months ago I decided to expand those sources of news to channels that presented the news from a different view. It took a short amount of time for me to realize the channels I was watching, from either view, were not really news sources. What they are, are editorials presenting the news with bias and a desire to scare you into continuing to watch. Most likely this is done to increase ratings and correspondingly revenue. What I was getting was not really the news. I am so thankful for the newspaper. Is there bias in the Tampa Bay Times? Yes, of course, there is. It’s called the editorial section. I have found the remainder of the newspaper presenting facts. We all should step back and examine our source for the news. If it is MSNBC, CNN, Fox, Newmax or OAN, we are not getting the news. We are almost exclusively receiving either the far right or far left view. Is that what you really want to make the basis of your informed decisions?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Iconic Publix Super Market scales could be a thing of the past

LAKELAND — If you are still shy about checking your weight on the iconic scale at Publix, you might want to step on the green machine before it vanishes. Those big historic and industrial looking scales at the front of Publix Super Markets could land on the scrapheap of supermarket history one day, because the scale manufacturer stopped making them, a Publix Facebook post recently reported.
LAKELAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Tampa Santa Fest and Holiday Tree Lighting: A parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday beginning at Morgan and Madison streets. It travels west on Madison to Ashley Drive, turns north and ends at Ashley Drive and Cass Street. After the parade, head to Curtis Hixon Park for Santa Fest (3:30-5:30 p.m.), where Santa and Mayor Jane Castor light the holiday tree (5:30-6:25 p.m.). A screening of the 2018 version of The Grinch follows (roughly 6:30 p.m.). Free. 1:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa. 813-221-3686.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy