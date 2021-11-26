ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

A 31 year old Naples woman was arrested for DUI after Florida Highway Patrol says she hit an unoccupied patrol car.

The crash happened on Immokalee Road west of Wilson Boulevard at 2:03 a.m. on Thursday morning.

FHP says the trooper was responding to an unrelated incident when the driver's car hit the back of the trooper's car.

The driver is facing DUI and other related charges.

Guest
4d ago

That’s not Naples it’s the estate of collier county so that will cost her about 20k that’s so funny

