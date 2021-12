No one feels great about how Markelle Fultz’s time in Philly went down but Fultz recently set the record straight on his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. The number one overall pick in the 2017 draft was looked at as the missing piece to the Sixers young core and the perfect complement to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. In the year following the selection of Ben Simmons with the top pick, the Sixers dished out the third overall pick and an additional first-rounder in order to climb to the first pick. Fultz was the consensus first overall pick due to his flashes of off-the-dribble excellence and smooth shooting during his one season at Washington.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO