Here's who the AVCTL high school basketball coaches picked to win their respective leagues

Lake Gibson 66, Winter Haven 61 (OT) Highlights: Winter Haven forced the game to overtime, but Lake Gibson outscored the visitors, 9-4, in the extra period. Junior Taniya Brown led the host team with 17 points and Arnia O’Neal and Honesti Jones had 12 points apiece. Junior Samari Wilson added 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Lake Gibson led 45-41 at the end of the third period, but the Blue Devils outscored the Braves, 16-12, in the fourth quarter to tie the score. Winter Haven's Bre’asia Washington led all scorers with 24 points and Kayla Smith added 20. The Blue Devils lost their season-opening game for only the third time in the past 15 seasons. The two other losses were in tournaments and included a 55-50 loss to Lake Mary in 2007and 54-45 loss to Tampa Bay Tech in 2018.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO