Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 8 spoilers

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see more fun stuff on the way sooner rather than later?. Of course, we understand the desire to want more of the show on the air tonight. It’s pure escapism! There are few other programs out...

cartermatt.com

cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? Where is Chimney at in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1? The status of Chimney has been up in the air for a while in season 5, and we can only hope that some answers are coming up soon. We should start by putting everyone’s mind at ease — or at least to a certain extent. At the time of this writing, there is no evidence out there that Choi is leaving the show full-time. Even though Chimney has been away from Los Angeles for a little while, the writers have done a fairly good job featuring the character here and there. They’ve made sure to still include him, despite the story taking him in a direction where, understandably, he’s away. He is off looking for Maddie, and with every appearance we’ve seen from him it’s felt like he is closer and closer to achieving his end goal. We do hope that it happens, especially since Maddie and Chimney are one of the show’s best couples and he will help her in whatever way that he cans.
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Why is there no Christmas episode this year?

There’s a chance that you caught our previous report on this subject but if not, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no Christmas episode coming for NCIS season 19. So what is the reasoning for that? Why in the world would CBS...
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: More on big Dembe flashback episode

We’ve noted in the past that at some point during The Blacklist season 9, you are going to have a chance to learn about Dembe. In particular, we’re talking about how the character ended up leaving Reddington’s side and becoming an FBI Agent. On the show so far, most of...
Jay Hernandez
Lia
cartermatt.com

La Brea season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it airing on NBC?

With tonight being the season 1 finale, why not look ahead to a La Brea season 2 — or, to be more specific, to a possible premiere date?. The first order of business here should, of course, be sharing some of the good news: There are more new episodes coming! The folks at NBC have already confirmed that there will be another season, not that this is really all that much of a surprise. The Natalie Zea-led drama is one of the most-popular new shows on the air right now, and it’s been one of the rare broadcast ones to generate a lot of momentum. It’s got people talking on social media, and it also generates a good bit of attention on streaming devices. Our hope is that over the course of the next few months, more and more people will discover it. The real fear is that with a long layoff between seasons, people will fall off the map and not come back for the latest batch of new episodes.
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 spoilers: Fairytale theater!

Season 18 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Today Was a Fairytale,” which on paper sounds rather magical, no? Unfortunately, we have a feeling that the episode itself may not be all about unicorns, dragons, and other mystical beings. Instead, we’d wager that this title revolves around a...
cartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Celebrate ‘Winterfest’

We know that you’re waiting until Wednesday, December 8 to check out Chicago Fire season 10 episode 9, but hopefully it will be worth the wait! Given that “Winterfest” is fundamentally a story about Christmas, it makes sense for NBC to position it close to the holidays. Holiday episodes are...
startattle.com

Magnum P.I. (Season 4 Episode 7) “A New Lease on Death”, trailer, release date

When Rick is asked to assist with a federal investigation of his childhood friend, Magnum launches his own investigation to see what the Feds really have on him. Kumu goes undercover in a retirement community when Higgins is hired to investigate the disappearance of a resident’s life savings. Startattle.com – Magnum P.I. | CBS.
cartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Javicia Leslie, more appear!

Next week on The Flash season 8 episode 3, you’re going to have arguably the biggest crossover event in “Armageddon” yet. Not only is Black Lightning going to be back after turning up on tonight’s installment, but there are some other familiar faces turning up, as well: Take Batwoman, Alex Danvers, and also Ryan Choi.
cartermatt.com

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? More on the season 3 future

Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? If you’re coming into this article wondering about that very thing, rest assured that we’re happy to help!. Unfortunately, though, the first thing that we have to do in this piece is go ahead and give you the bad news: There is no new episode of the sitcom on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it’s rather simple: This marks the second week of a planned two-week hiatus, and we are stuck waiting around until November 29 to see another story play out.
cartermatt.com

The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date for Queen Latifah, cast

Following tonight’s new episode, are you eager to get The Equalizer season 2 episode 8 return date? What about a good sense of what could be coming next?. There are a few different things that we should get into here, but let’s begin by sharing some of the unfortunate news: All signs point to you waiting a good while to see the series back on the air. Because of various holiday-related programs, we know that CBS is set up with programming from now until Christmas Day and no more episodes of the Queen Latifah series are on the schedule. It’s unlikely that they would air an episode in between Christmas and New Year’s, so the earliest we would expect to see the show back is in early January.
cartermatt.com

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? More season 2 expectations

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Within this article, we’ll absolutely hand down an answer to that question — while at the same time setting the stage for where things could go from here. First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and administer some of the bad news: There...
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 preview: Harrison’s dark passenger

As we prepare ourselves for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 5 on Showtime next week, it’s clear things have changed. We finally have confirmation that Dexter’s son Harrison has his own dark passenger and, of course, we’re eager to learn more all about that. At the fore of the...
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Is there still hope for a season 10 renewal?

With us currently in our first major hiatus of The Blacklist season 9, why not look ahead to the future?. Over the past few weeks, we’ve had a few different discussions about the state of the show’s ratings, and some of the good and bad news that comes along with them. We do think there’s still a lot of mixed messages to report here. On paper, you would look at the 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic the show is averaging and say that it’s bad; the same goes for the 2.99 million viewers it is drawing. These numbers are low for most of primetime network TV, but there are some interesting caveats.
cartermatt.com

Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? More season 7 hopes

Is Grantchester new tonight on PBS? If you’re coming into this article wondering about that, we are happy to help you!. So where should we begin? The best thing to do here is to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no installment on the air tonight and you’ll be stuck waiting for a good while longer to see what’s coming up next.
cartermatt.com

Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date: A Christmas episode!

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date — or beyond just that, what lies ahead? We’ll take on both of these things within this article!. Now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: After...
