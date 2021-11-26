ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birds Eye recalls broccoli tots due to small rocks and metal

By NBC News
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL - Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye broccoli tots due to...

