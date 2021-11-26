Planning on fasting? BYU study shows a workout can jump start success

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Setting a goal to run a race without having a workout plan to follow is somewhat like embarking on a road trip to a new destination, where you only know where you want to end up but not what route you need to take to get there. You may be able to get yourself to the destination, but you may also find that you’ve veered off along the way. And whether these zigs and zags manifest as injuries, premature burnout, or insufficient training, they all equate to the inability to successfully reach your goals come race day. Having a good workout plan will help progress you towards your goals and minimize the risk of injury or overtraining along the way.

WORKOUTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO